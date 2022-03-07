Zinc Acetylacetonate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Zinc Acetylacetonate
Zinc acetylacetonate is most commonly used as thermal stabilizer in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) formulation, also as thermal stabilizer of other halogenated polymer. It has significant synergistic effect with Stearoylbenzoylmethan, Dibenzoylmethane (?-diketones). It is also used as catalyst?resin cross-linking agent, resin hardening accelerator, rubber additives, super conductive film additive, hotline reflective glass film additive, transparent conductive film forming additive, etc. It is a nontoxic plastic stabilizer, better C/P Ratio than organic tin stabilizer series.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Zinc Acetylacetonate in global, including the following market information:
- Global Zinc Acetylacetonate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Zinc Acetylacetonate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Zinc Acetylacetonate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Zinc Acetylacetonate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Above 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Zinc Acetylacetonate include Multi-tech (Tianjin) Specialty Chemicals, Nanjing Lanya Chemical, SACHEM, Inc., Triad Chemical, Inc., Huzhou Xinaote Pharmaceutical & Chemical, Amspec Chemical Corporation, Nihon Kagaku Sangyo Co., Ltd., Lorad Chemical Corporation and Liaocheng JunHang Biotech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Zinc Acetylacetonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Zinc Acetylacetonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Zinc Acetylacetonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Above 98%
- Others
Global Zinc Acetylacetonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Zinc Acetylacetonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- PVC Stabilizer
- Cross-linking Agent
- Former Agent
- Catalyst & Additive
- Others
Global Zinc Acetylacetonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Zinc Acetylacetonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Zinc Acetylacetonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Zinc Acetylacetonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Zinc Acetylacetonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Zinc Acetylacetonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Multi-tech (Tianjin) Specialty Chemicals
- Nanjing Lanya Chemical
- SACHEM, Inc.
- Triad Chemical, Inc.
- Huzhou Xinaote Pharmaceutical & Chemical
- Amspec Chemical Corporation
- Nihon Kagaku Sangyo Co., Ltd.
- Lorad Chemical Corporation
- Liaocheng JunHang Biotech
- Yangzhou Xingye Additives
- Huzhou City Linghu Xinwang Chemical
- Nanjing Lepuz Chemical
- Chongqing Furun Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Zinc Acetylacetonate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Zinc Acetylacetonate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Zinc Acetylacetonate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Zinc Acetylacetonate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Zinc Acetylacetonate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Zinc Acetylacetonate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Zinc Acetylacetonate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Zinc Acetylacetonate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Zinc Acetylacetonate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Zinc Acetylacetonate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Zinc Acetylacetonate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zinc Acetylacetonate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Zinc Acetylacetonate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zinc Acetylacetonate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zinc Acetylacetonate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zinc Acetylacetonate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
