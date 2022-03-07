Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PPSF has wide ranging applications in view of its being a light weight fibre with high insulation properties and good resistance to abrasion. PPSF is finding new and varied uses over older and more traditional synthetic fibres. Among all synthetic fibres in the world, the share of PPSF has increased substantially and the growth trajectory continues. Polypropylene staple fibre is used to manufacture Air Filter, Water filter and other industrial fabric, It is also used for woven carpets, non woven carpets, upholstery, carpet backing etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6925180/global-polypropylene-staple-fiber-forecast-2022-2028-118

Global Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flame Retardant PPSF Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) include Nirmal Fibres, Beaulieu Fibres International, Geotexan, Zenith Fibres Ltd, Hailun Chemical Fiber, Thrace Group, Frana Polifibre, International Fibres Group (IFG) and Rilon LTD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flame Retardant PPSF

Anti-UV PPSF

Hydrophobic PPSF

Hydrophilic PPSF

Others

Global Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

GeoTextiles

Medical & Hygiene

Automotive

Construction

Filter Fabrics

Others

Global Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nirmal Fibres

Beaulieu Fibres International

Geotexan

Zenith Fibres Ltd

Hailun Chemical Fiber

Thrace Group

Frana Polifibre

International Fibres Group (IFG)

Rilon LTD

GEO NATPET

Shivam Fibres

Hubei BoTao

Haotian Chemical Fiber

Trevos Kostalov

Glory Fiber

Dalian Fuyuan Fiber

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-polypropylene-staple-fiber-forecast-2022-2028-118-6925180

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

United States Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

Global and United States Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Sales Market Report 2021

Global Polypropylene Staple Fiber (PPSF) Market Research Report 2021