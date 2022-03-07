Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate can be used as solvent for painting metal and furniture, and as solvent for protective coating, dyestuff, resin, leather and ink. Moreover, this product can be applied in the formula of cleaning agent for hard surfaces such as metal and glass, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) in global, including the following market information:

Global Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) include Eastman Chemical, Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical, Jiangsu Hualun, Jiangsu Yida Chemical, Jiangsu RuiJia Chemical, India Glycols Limited (IGL), SANKYO CHEMICAL, Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals and Yancheng Super Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Above 99.0%

Above 99.5%

Others

Global Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Surface Cleaning Agent

Chemical Reagent

Others

Global Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman Chemical

Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical

Jiangsu Hualun

Jiangsu Yida Chemical

Jiangsu RuiJia Chemical

India Glycols Limited (IGL)

SANKYO CHEMICAL

Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals

Yancheng Super Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (CAC) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ethe

