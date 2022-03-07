2022-2027 Global and Regional Phosphorescent Pigments Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Phosphorescent Pigments market was valued at 78.56 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Phosphorescence pigment is a specific type of photoluminescence related to fluorescence pigment. Unlike fluorescence, a phosphorescent material does not immediately re-emit the radiation it absorbs.Usually, the short persistence phosphorescent pigment takes zinc sulfide as base and copper as activator. While, for long persistence phosphorescent pigment, alkaline earth aluminate or alkaline earth silicate will be the base and rare earth ions become the activator. Generally, phosphorescent pigment can be broadly categorized into two types: short persistence phosphorescent pigment and long persistence phosphorescent pigment, based on the glowing time. Production of long persistence phosphorescent pigment accounts for the largest market share, with 66% market share in 2016. Since the synthesis of the strontium aluminate phosphor, a phosphor far exceeding the traditional sulfide phosphor in brightness, persistent time, and chemical durability, new non-radioactive long lasting phosphor materials received rapidly growing interest, especially the rare-earth-doped alkaline-earth aluminates. In the future, the market share of long persistence phosphorescent pigment will continue to increase. Phosphorescent pigment is a kind of pigment, which is different from fluorescent pigment in essence. Zinc sulfide or alkaline earth aluminate/alkaline earth silicate is usually chosen as the base of phosphorescent pigment while copper or rare earth is chosen as activator accordingly. Phosphorescent pigment can be used in indicator & marker, home appliance & electronic parts, paints & coatings, writing & printing inks, textile as well as other industries. Globally, in 2016, 35.80% of phosphorescent pigment was consumed during the manufacturing of indicator and marker, while 21.26% and 17.67% were respectively consumed in home appliance & electronic part as well as inks.

By Market Verdors:

DayGlo

Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company

AllureGlow

ORCO

Iridron

Luming Technology Group

Jinan Xinyue

Shiyatu

Zhongbang

Lightleader

Yeming Science & Technology

Hali Industrial

Jiaxing Caihe

By Types:

Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment

Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment

By Applications:

Indicator & Marker

Home Appliance & Electronic Parts

Paints & Coatings

Inks

Textile

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Phosphorescent Pigments Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Phosphorescent Pigments (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Phosphorescent Pigments (Volume and Value) by Application

