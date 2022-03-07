2022-2027 Global and Regional Artificial Grass Turf Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Artificial Grass Turf market was valued at 207.61 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Artificial Grass Turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on Sports lawns and Landscaping applications as well.Currently, there are many producing companies in the United States region. The main market players are Shaw Sports Turf, Ten Cate, Hellas Construction, FieldTurf, SportGroup Holding, ACT Global Sports, Controlled Products, Sprinturf, CoCreation Grass, Domo Sports Grass, TurfStore, Global Syn-Turf, Inc., DuPont, Challenger Industires, Mondo S.p.A., Polytan GmbH, Sports Field Holdings, Taishan, Forest Grass and so on. The sales value of Artificial Grass Turf is about 535.0 Million USD in 2016 Artificial Grass Turf used in the application including Contact Sports, Leisure, Landscaping, Non-contact Sports and Others. Report data showed that 42.67% of the Artificial Grass Turf market demand in Contact Sports, 24.58% in Leisure use in 2016. There are three kinds of Artificial Grass Turf, which are Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type, Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type and Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type. Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type is important in the Artificial Grass Turf, with a sales market share nearly 45.23% in 2016. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Artificial Grass Turf industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Artificial Grass Turf have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6917806/global-regional-artificial-grass-turf-2022-2027-817

By Market Verdors:

Ten Cate

Shaw Sports Turf

FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

CoCreation Grass

Polytan GmbH

Domo Sports Grass

ACT Global Sports

SIS Pitches

Limonta Sport

Edel Grass B.V.

Unisport-Saltex Oy

GreenVision / Mattex

Mondo S.p.A.

Juta

Condor Grass

Nurteks

Taishan

Victoria PLC

ForestGrass

Forbex

By Types:

Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

By Applications:

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-contact Sports

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-regional-artificial-grass-turf-2022-2027-817-6917806

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Artificial Grass Turf Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Artificial Grass Turf Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Artif

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414