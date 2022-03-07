2022-2027 Global and Regional Bioplastics Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Bioplastics market was valued at 300.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.57% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Biopolymers/bioplastics is a material for which at least a portion of polymer consists of material produced from biomaterials. It represent a new generation of plastics that reduces the impact on the environment, both in terms of energy consumption and the amount of greenhouse gas emissions.Currently, Braskem, NatureWorks, Novamont and BASF are major manufacturers of this industry. Braskem is a global leader. In 2017, the production of Braskem was 172.2 K MT, and the company holds a share of 14.76%. In Europe and the United States, NatureWorks, Novamont and BASF are the market leader. PSM, Kingfa, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials and Mitsubishiare leaders in the Asia Pacific market. Bioplastics is mainly used for packing industry and bottles manufacturing. Packing industry are the most important application. In 2017, packing application holds 65.96% of the consumption market share. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate.

By Market Verdors:

Braskem

NatureWorks

Novamont

BASF

Corbion

PSM

DuPont

Arkema

Kingfa

FKuR

Biomer

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

PolyOne

Grabio

Danimer Scientific

Myriant

Mitsubishi

Biome Bioplastics

By Types:

Bio-PET

Bio-PE

Starch Blends

PLA

PHA

By Applications:

Packing Industry

Automotive Industry

Bottles Manufacturing

Key Indicators Analysed

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Bioplastics Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Bioplastics Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Bioplastics Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Bioplastics Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Bioplastics Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Bioplastics Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Bioplastics (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Bioplastics Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Bioplastics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bioplastics (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Bioplastics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Bioplastics Revenue

