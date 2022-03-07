2022-2027 Global and Regional Brazed Aluminum Heat Exchangers Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Brazed Aluminum Heat Exchangers market was valued at 637.72 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.23% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Brazed Aluminum Heat Exchangers (plate-fin heat exchanger), widely used in many industries, such as Industrial gas production, natural gas processing, petrochemical processing liquid natural gas and others. The typical industry expectation for a BAHX life span is approximately 20 years. Vacuum brazing is a high-end joining technology because it results in parts with extremely strong joints and with no residual corrosive flux. The cost of plate-fin heat exchangers is generally higher than conventional heat exchangers due to a higher level of detail required during manufacture. However, these costs can often be outweighed by the cost-saving produced by the added heat transfer.The major manufacturers in this industry include Linde Engineering, Chart Industries and Fives, etc. In 2019, their revenue accounts for 13.20%, 11.58% and 9.83% respectively. By region, the asia-pacific region accounts for the highest share of consumption, more than 45 percent.

By Market Verdors:

Linde Engineering

Chart Industries

Fives

Sumitomo Precision Products

Kobe Steel

Hangyang

KFAS

SASPG

Zhongtai Cryogenic

DongHwa Entec

Jialong

Guanyun

Fang Sheng

By Types:

Plain

Serrated

Perforated

By Applications:

Industrial Gas Production

Petrochemical Processing

Natural Gas Processing

Liquid Natural Gas

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

