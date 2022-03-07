Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tablets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing include Catalent, DPx, Lonza Group (Capsugel), Piramal Pharma Solutions, Aenova, Jubilant, Famar, Boehringer Ingelheim and Fareva Holding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Tablets
- Capsules
- Powders & Granules
- Others
Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Specialty/Midsize
- Generics
- Big Pharma
- Other
Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Catalent
- DPx
- Lonza Group (Capsugel)
- Piramal Pharma Solutions
- Aenova
- Jubilant
- Famar
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Fareva Holding
- AbbVie Contract Manufacturing
- Nipro Pharma
- Sopharma
- Mylan (DPT Laboratories)
- Recipharm
- NextPharma
- Dishman
- Aesica Pharmaceuticals
- CordenPharma
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Players in Global Market
