Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tablets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing include Catalent, DPx, Lonza Group (Capsugel), Piramal Pharma Solutions, Aenova, Jubilant, Famar, Boehringer Ingelheim and Fareva Holding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tablets

Capsules

Powders & Granules

Others

Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Specialty/Midsize

Generics

Big Pharma

Other

Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Catalent

DPx

Lonza Group (Capsugel)

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Aenova

Jubilant

Famar

Boehringer Ingelheim

Fareva Holding

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

Nipro Pharma

Sopharma

Mylan (DPT Laboratories)

Recipharm

NextPharma

Dishman

Aesica Pharmaceuticals

CordenPharma

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Players in Global Market

