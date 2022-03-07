Surgical Drills Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Surgical Drills in global, including the following market information:

Global Surgical Drills Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Surgical Drills Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Surgical Drills companies in 2021 (%)

The global Surgical Drills market was valued at 374.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 444.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pneumatic Surgical Drills Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Surgical Drills include Stryker, Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Conmed, Brasseler, De Soutter Medical and B.Braun Melsungen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Surgical Drills manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Surgical Drills Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Drills Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pneumatic Surgical Drills

Electric Surgical Drills

Global Surgical Drills Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Drills Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Surgical Drills Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Drills Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Surgical Drills revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Surgical Drills revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Surgical Drills sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Surgical Drills sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stryker

Medtronic

Zimmer Biomet

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew

Conmed

Brasseler

De Soutter Medical

B.Braun Melsungen

Adeor Medical

Nouvag

Arthrex

Allotech

Aygun

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Surgical Drills Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Surgical Drills Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Surgical Drills Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Surgical Drills Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Surgical Drills Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Surgical Drills Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Surgical Drills Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Surgical Drills Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Surgical Drills Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Surgical Drills Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Surgical Drills Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surgical Drills Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Surgical Drills Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Drills Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surgical Drills Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Drills Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Surgical Drills Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

