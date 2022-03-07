Surgical Drills Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Surgical Drills
This report contains market size and forecasts of Surgical Drills in global, including the following market information:
- Global Surgical Drills Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Surgical Drills Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Surgical Drills companies in 2021 (%)
The global Surgical Drills market was valued at 374.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 444.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pneumatic Surgical Drills Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Surgical Drills include Stryker, Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Conmed, Brasseler, De Soutter Medical and B.Braun Melsungen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Surgical Drills manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Surgical Drills Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surgical Drills Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Pneumatic Surgical Drills
- Electric Surgical Drills
Global Surgical Drills Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surgical Drills Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Global Surgical Drills Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surgical Drills Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Surgical Drills revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Surgical Drills revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Surgical Drills sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Surgical Drills sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Stryker
- Medtronic
- Zimmer Biomet
- Johnson & Johnson
- Smith & Nephew
- Conmed
- Brasseler
- De Soutter Medical
- B.Braun Melsungen
- Adeor Medical
- Nouvag
- Arthrex
- Allotech
- Aygun
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Surgical Drills Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Surgical Drills Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Surgical Drills Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Surgical Drills Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Surgical Drills Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Surgical Drills Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Surgical Drills Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Surgical Drills Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Surgical Drills Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Surgical Drills Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Surgical Drills Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surgical Drills Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Surgical Drills Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Drills Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surgical Drills Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Drills Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Surgical Drills Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Pneumatic Sur
