Global Propylene Carbonate (PC) (CAS 108-32-7) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Propylene Carbonate
The global Propylene Carbonate (PC) (CAS 108-32-7) market was valued at 704.1 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.52% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Propylene carbonate, a colorless to yellowish liquid with fruity odor, is a kind of VOC-exempt clear polar solvent having high boiling and flash points, a low order of toxicity and a mild ether-like odor. It is stable under most conditions and is not hydroscopic or corrosive. PC is particularly well suited for applications requiring a water white product or high purity.Propylene carbonate, usually synthesized by propylene oxide and carbon dioxide, takes the appearance of a colorless to yellowish liquid, and emanates no notable odor. One of its primary industrial uses is as a solvent—in particular, as an aprotic solvent and racemate, such as function as a component of electrolytes in lithium batteries. Moreover, propylene carbonate also acts as the intermediate during the production of dimethyl carbonate.
By Market Verdors:
- BASF
- Huntsman
- LyondellBasell
- Shida Shenghua Chemical
- Daze Group
- Shandong Depu Chemical
- Hi-tech Spring Chemical
- Linyi Evergreen Chemical
- Shandong Feiyang Chemical
- Lixing Chemical
- Taixing Fengming Chemical
By Types:
- Lithium Battery Grade
- Industrial Grade
By Applications:
- Lithium Battery
- Dimethyl Carbonate
- Industrial Solvent
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
