Global PHA Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global PHA market was valued at 221.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.29% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polyhydroxyalkanoates(PHAs) are naturally-occurring polymers produced by bacteria. A variety of bacterial species produce PHAs by fermenting biomass under nutrient-limiting conditions.The accumulation of petrochemical plastic waste in the environment is an increasing problem. In order to find alternative materials, researchers have developed fully biodegradable plastics, such as polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs). However, the commercial success of PHAs bioplastics is still hampered by their high production costs, poor material properties and processability when compared to the well-established oil-based materials. Low cost production processes are still in the developmental stage. PHAs market is at its initial stage of technology cycle and not yet achieved economies of scale. Most manufacturers may have high capacity but low production.

By Market Verdors:

GreenBio Materials

Shenzhen Ecomann Technology

MHG

P&G Chemicals

Metabolix

Tianan Biopolymer

Kaneka

Biomer

Newlight Technologies

PHB Industrial

By Types:

PHB

PHBV

PHBHx

PHB4B

By Applications:

Packaging

Biomedical

Agricultural

Food Services

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by PHA Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global PHA Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 PHB

1.4.3 PHBV

1.4.4 PHBHx

1.4.5 PHB4B

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PHA Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Packaging

1.5.3 Biomedical

1.5.4 Agricultural

1.5.5 Food Services

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global PHA Market

1.8.1 Global PHA Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PHA Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global PHA Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global PHA Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers PHA Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global PHA Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global PHA Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America PHA Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America PHA Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America PHA Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

