TV & Monitor Mounts Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global TV & Monitor Mounts market was valued at 2455.54 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.89% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

TV & Monitor Mounts is a family of standards defined by the video electronics standards association for mounting flat panel monitors, TVs, and other displays to stands or wall mounts.Asia-Pacific was the largest production market with a market share of 44.31% in 2012 and 47.03% in 2017 with an increase of 2.72%. North America and Europe ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 15.21% and 14.33% in 2016. In 2016, the top 3 (revenue) manufacturers are Milestone, Ergotron, Mounting Dream, making up 11.82% market share of the whole market, each with the market share of 7.73%, 3.02%, and 1.06%. The concentration of this industry is not high, and the top 5 manufacturers makes up 13.42% of the whole market. Today, as people`s economy life becomes better, they are purchasing the more high level life. TV, desktop, and other products which using mounts market in increasing compared with several years before. What is more, they pay more attention to the quality of the TV & monitor mounts and spread those use into the public places. So, TV & Monitor mounts are increasingly used not only in the residential, but also in commercial places. The TV & Monitor mount market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy. The manufacturers are better find their own characteristics, improve product quality, focus on their R&D and the consumers consumption habits, establish a good sales channel, pay attention to all of the supply chain and eco-system and good brand communication. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their customer experience and services to get a bigger market share.

By Market Verdors:

Milestone

Ergotron

Mounting Dream

Premier Mounts

Peerless

AVF

LG

Bell`O Digital

Kanto

Mount World

Swift mount

Fleximounts

Promounts

InstallerParts

By Types:

Ceiling Mount

Desktop Mount

Wall Mount

By Applications:

Household

Commercial

Public

