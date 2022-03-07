Power Semiconductor Switches Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Power Semiconductor Switches market was valued at 535.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.09% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Power Semiconductor Switches are the discrete power device. A discrete power device (or discrete component) is an electronic component with just one circuit element, other than an integrated circuit. It is an electronic component widely used in automotive & transportation, industrial, consumer, communication and among others. The power transistors and thyristors are called Power Semiconductor Switches, which include PowerMOSFETs, IGBTs, Bipolar Power Transistors, SCR, GTO etc.Of the major suppliers of power semiconductor switches, Infineon Technologies maintained its first place in the ranking again in 2016. Infineon Technologies AG accounted for 18.54% of the Global power semiconductor switches sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 9.26%, 5.37% including ON Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics. ON Semiconductor climbed to second place, gaining almost six percentage points of share, because of its acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor. In this study, the market for power semiconductor switches divided into five geographic regions: In Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), total power semiconductor switches accounted for 12.71%. In the Americas, total power semiconductor switches accounted for 12.81 %. The market in China power semiconductor switches accounted for 42.40%, in Japan 10.03%, and in the Rest of Asia 22.05%. The world`s largest application of power semiconductor switches is in the automotive sector, accounted for 27.79%, followed by Industrial & Power with 23.49%, consumer electronics with 22.30% and Computing & Communications with 21.04%.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-regional-power-semiconductor-switches-2022-2027-689

By Market Verdors:

Infineon Technologies AG

ON Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Toshiba Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology Inc

Fuji Electric

Renesas Electronics

ROHM Semiconductor

Sanken

Nexperia

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Microsemi

Semikron Inc

IXYS

ABB Ltd.

By Types:

Power MOSFETs

IGBTs

Bipolar Power Transistors

Thyristors

By Applications:

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial & Power

Consumer

Computing & Communications

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-regional-power-semiconductor-switches-2022-2027-689

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Power Semiconductor Switches Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/