PCIe SSD Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global PCIe SSD market was valued at 1755.88 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 27.08% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A PCIe SSD (PCIe solid-state drive) is a high-speed expansion card that attaches a computer to its peripherals. PCIe, or Peripheral Component Interconnect Express, is a serial expansion bus standard. PCIe slots can have different sizes, based on the number of bidirectional lanes that connect to it. PCIe SSD storage is an alternative to a server-side flash deployment. PCIe serves as the underlying transport layer for data on graphics cards or add-in cards.Data centers process and store business information and play a significant role in cloud operations. Due to their benefits such as scalability, reliability, and cost reduction, several small- and medium-sized enterprises have started to prefer running their business operations through cloud service providers (CSPs), colocations, and web-hosting cloud data. The increasing demand for CSPs will result in the requirement of automation in cloud-based data centers resulting in a decline in cloud storage costs. This, in turn, will lead to an increasing demand for public cloud storage where three-fourth of the enterprises across the world will be using cloud data centers to operate their businesses.

By Market Verdors:

Intel

Micron

Samsung

Seagate

Western Digital

Toshiba

ADATA

Apacer

IBM

Kingston Technology

LSI Corporation

Memblaze

Nimbus Data Systems

OCZ

SK Hynix

Violin Memory

By Types:

MLC NAND

TLC NAND

3D NAND

By Applications:

Data Centers

Desktop PCs

Notebooks/Tablets

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global PCIe SSD Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global PCIe SSD Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global PCIe SSD Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global PCIe SSD Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: PCIe SSD Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global PCIe SSD Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global PCIe SSD (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global PCIe SSD Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global PCIe SSD Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global PCIe SSD (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global PCIe SSD Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

