Global Bio Based Epoxy Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Bio Based Epoxy market was valued at 46.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 12.38% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Epoxy resins are a class of advanced thermosetting resins that include a wide variety of crosslinking polymers, including unsaturated polyester resins, phenol-formaldehyde resins and amino resins. Bio-based epoxy resins are made from plant-based carbon in place of petroleum-based carbon. Bio-based epoxy resins exhibit certain properties which make them more attractive than other epoxy resins present in the market. Some of these properties are no nasty smell, relatively superior to petroleum-based epoxy resins, low VOC, low odour, superior strength and UV resistance transparency. Thus, owing to the favourable properties exhibited by bio-based epoxy resins, the demand for bio-based epoxy resins is expected to propel during the forecast period.The global key bio based epoxy manufacturers include Sicomin, Gougeon Brothers, Wessex Resins, COOE (Change Climate), Spolchemie, ATL Composites, etc. Spolchemie is the leading supplier of bio based epoxy, the production of which reached 1170 MT in 2019, accounting for about 39.67% of the global market.

By Market Verdors:

Sicomin

Gougeon Brothers

Wessex Resins

COOE (Change Climate)

Spolchemie

ATL Composites

By Types:

Bio-based Carbon Content: 28-40%

Bio-based Carbon Content: 40%

By Applications:

Coatings

Electronics

Adhesives

Composites

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Bio Based Epoxy Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Bio Based Epoxy Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Bio-based Carbon Content: 28-40%

1.4.3 Bio-based Carbon Content: ?40%

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bio Based Epoxy Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Coatings

1.5.3 Electronics

1.5.4 Adhesives

1.5.5 Composites

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Bio Based Epoxy Market

1.8.1 Global Bio Based Epoxy Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bio Based Epoxy Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bio Based Epoxy Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Bio Based Epoxy Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Bio Based Epoxy Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Bio Based Epoxy Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Bio Based Epoxy Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

