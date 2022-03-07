Global BDO-PTMEG-Spandex Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global BDO-PTMEG-Spandex market was valued at 3668.86 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.28% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG), also known as polytetrahydrofuran, polytetramethylene ether glycol, tetrahydrofuran homopolyether, etc. Its English name is Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol, abbreviated as PTMEG. Its molecular formula is HO[CH2CH2CH2CH2O]nH, which is a homopolymer obtained by cationic ring-opening polymerization of tetrahydrofuran (THF) in the presence of a catalyst. It is a primary hydroxyl end linear polyether diol at room temperature. The next is a white waxy solid that melts into a clear, colorless liquid when the temperature exceeds room temperature, and is easily soluble in alcohols, esters, ketones, aromatics, and chlorinated hydrocarbons, insoluble in ester-like hydrocarbons and water.BDO is a chemical production project, called 1,4 butanediol, colorless oil, non-volatile, condensation below 25 °.Spandex is an abbreviation of polyurethane fiber and is an elastic fiber. Spandex generally consists of multiple filaments, usually 10D/root, which is currently 15D/root, or even 20D/root. The smaller the theoretical number is, the better the evenness of the strip is, and the less the chance rate of overlap, the less dry it is.The market is likely to be driven by increasing butanediol demand from cosmetics, medicines, textiles, engineering plastics and automotive applications. About 50% BDO is used in tetrahydrofuran (THF) production, which is an intermediate chemical for polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG). PTMEG itself is further processed to manufacture spandex/elastane/lycra, which finds application in several end-use industries that include textiles and automotive interiors. Asia Pacific dominated the global scenario as the largest consumer base and revenue generating region and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. India and China are projected to account for the major market share in the region primarily due to rising industrial application, economic developments and technology adoption for various industrial operations.

By Market Verdors:

Dairen Chemicals

Shanxi Sanwei Group

Ashland BASF

LyondellBasell

DuPont

Invista

By Types:

Polyurethane

GBL

polybutylene terephthalate

tetrahydrofuran

solvents

By Applications:

Automotive

Hygiene

Textiles

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

