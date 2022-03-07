2022-2027 Global and Regional Negative Photoresist Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Negative Photoresist market was valued at 2327.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.24% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The positive photoresist resin is a kind of phenolic formaldehyde called a novolac resin, which provides the adhesion and chemical corrosion resistance of the photoresist. When no dissolution inhibitor is present, the novolac resin dissolves in the developer and is photosensitive. The agent is a photoactive compound, the most common being diazonaphthoquinone (DNQ).Negative resist refers to a short chain molecule of a polymer that crosslinks a long chain molecule due to illumination. The short-chain molecular polymer can be dissolved by the developer, so that the exposed portion of the positive gel is removed, and the exposed portion of the negative gel is retained.

By Market Verdors:

JSR

DowDuPont

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Fujifilm Electronics

Sumitomo Chemical

Merck

Allresist

Avantor Performance Materials

Microchemicals

Toyo Ink

Chimei

MCC

NSCC

LG Chemical

DNP

Daxin

By Types:

Negative Etch Resists

Thick Negative Resists

Negative Lift-Off Resists

By Applications:

LCDs

Printed Circuit Boards

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Negative Photoresist Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Negative Photoresist Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Negative Photoresist Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Negative Photoresist Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Negative Photoresist Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Negative Photoresist Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Negative Photoresist (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Negative Photoresist Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Negative Photoresist Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Negative Photoresist (Volume and Value) by Application

