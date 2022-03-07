Global Self-Leveling Concrete Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Self-Leveling Concrete market was valued at 384.87 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Self-leveling concrete is polymer-modified cement that has high flow characteristics and, in contrast to traditional concrete, does not require the addition of excessive amounts of water for placement. Self-leveling concrete is typically used to create a flat and smooth surface with a compressive strength similar to or higher than that of traditional concrete prior to installing interior floor coverings. The Europe region is estimated to be the largest market for self-leveling concrete in 2018. Italy and Germany are the major countries in the Europe self-leveling concrete market. The growth of the Europe self-leveling concrete market can be attributed to the rise in construction activities, followed by the growing renovation and re-construction market in the region. These factors are anticipated to drive the self-leveling concrete market in the coming years. The Asia Pacific self-leveling concrete market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

By Market Verdors:

Ardex

Arkema

Mapei

Lafargeholcim

Quikrete

Duraamen Engineered Products

Fosroc

Flowcrete

CTS Cement

Durex Coverings

Saint-Gobain

Sakrete

Durabond Products Limited

TCC Materials

Laticrete International

Dayton Superior

W. R. Meadows

Harricrete

USG

Koster Bauchemie

MYK Schomburg

ACG Materials

Sika

Larsen Building Products

By Types:

Underlayment

Toppings

By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Self-Leveling Concrete Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Self-Leveling Concrete Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Underlayment

1.4.3 Toppings

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Self-Leveling Concrete Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Self-Leveling Concrete Market

1.8.1 Global Self-Leveling Concrete Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Self-Leveling Concrete Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Self-Leveling Concrete Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Self-Leveling Concrete Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Self-Leveling Concrete Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Self-Leveling Concrete Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Self-Leveling Concrete Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

