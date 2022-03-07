2022-2027 Global and Regional Blowing Agent Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Blowing Agent market was valued at 1208.74 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.38% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/129566/global-regional-blowing-agent-market-2022-2027-291

The blowing agent is a chemical substance that is used in generating a gas to expand rubber, plastics, and ceramics to create foam. Blowing agents are used to impart features such as low weight, heat insulation, sound absorbency, permeability, elasticity, electrical insulation, excellent textures, wood grain, and shock absorbency.

Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) is the most-widely used product type of blowing agents. HFCs has currently become a widely accepted blowing agent type as they are eco-friendly since they have low ozone depletion potential (ODP). Also, these are used as a replacement for hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) as they are scheduled to phase out by 2030. HCFCs are harmful to the environment and hence are scheduled to phase out. This is driving the manufacturers to use HFCs as a replacement for HCFCs in most of the applications.

By Market Verdors:

Arkema

Daikin Industries

ExxonMobil

Honeywell

The Chemours Company

Aeropres

Ajanta Group

Solvay

Dupont

Haltermann

Foam Supplies

HARP International

By Types:

HCFC

HFC

HC

By Applications:

Polyurethane Foams

Polystyrene Foams

Phenolic Foams

Polyolefin Foams

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/129566/global-regional-blowing-agent-market-2022-2027-291

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Blowing Agent Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Blowing Agent Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Blowing Agent Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Blowing Agent Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Blowing Agent Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Blowing Agent Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Blowing Agent (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Blowing Agent Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Blowing Agent Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Blowing Agent (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Blowing Agent Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/