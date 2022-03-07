Global Mixed Xylene Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition`
Mixed Xylene
The global Mixed Xylene market was valued at 6294.6 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.28% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Mixed Xylene is a clear colourless Aromatic Hydrocarbon liquid having sweet odour. It is a mixture of the three isomers (ortho, Meta & para-xylene), and in addition, a certain amount of Ethylbenzene. Mainly used as a synthesis intermediate or as a solvent by the chemical industry. Mixed Xylene may be present in some consumer products, such as coatings, cleaning agents, agrochemicals, and fuel.First, the mixed xylenes industry concentration is not high; there are many large petrochemical companies manufacturing mixed xylene in the world.
By Market Verdors:
- ExxonMobil
- BP
- SK global chemical
- Total
- Shell
- Taiyo Oil
- Idemitsu
- COSMO OIL
- Citgo
- Valero
- GS Caltex
- PEMEX
- MRPL
- Galp Energia
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation
- YNCC
- YPF
- LOTTE CHEMICAL
- Sinopec
- CNPC
- CNOOC
- Fujia Group
- FREP
- Qingdao Lidong Chemical
By Types:
- Solvent Grade
- Isomer Grade
By Applications:
- Used as a Solvent and Raw Material of Paraxylene
- Used as a Solvent in the Printing, Rubber, Leather Industries and Aviation Gasoline Additive
- Used in the Production of Polymers
- Used as a Cleaning Agent for Steel
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mixed Xylene Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mixed Xylene Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Solvent Grade
1.4.3 Isomer Grade
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mixed Xylene Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Used as a Solvent and Raw Material of Paraxylene
1.5.3 Used as a Solvent in the Printing, Rubber, Leather Industries and Aviation Gasoline Additive
1.5.4 Used in the Production of Polymers
1.5.5 Used as a Cleaning Agent for Steel
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Mixed Xylene Market
1.8.1 Global Mixed Xylene Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Mixed Xylene Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Mixed Xylene Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Mixed Xylene Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Mixed Xylene Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global Mixed Xylene Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
