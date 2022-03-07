Automotive Camera Module Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Automotive Camera Module market was valued at 289.77 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 19.35% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Automotive Camera Module is defined as a housing containing an image sensor, a processor, a lens, a buffer, and connector points; in addition, some system specific software and any other elements may be required before the camera module can be installed in a space defined by the vehicle manufacturer.In the last several years, global market of automotive camera module developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 29.91%. In 2017, global actual production is about 78.2 million units. The classification of automotive camera module includes Back Camera, Front Camera and others, and the proportion of Back Camera in 2017 is about 55.61%. Back camera is very helpful for the young drivers, especially when they back a car. Automotive camera module is widely used in Sedan, SUV and other field. The most proportion of automotive camera module is used for Sedan, and the consumption market share in 2017 is about 71.52%. Market competition is intense. Panasonic, Valeo, Magna, Continental, MCNEX, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

By Market Verdors:

Panasonic

Valeo

Magna

Continental

MCNEX

SEMCO

LG Innotek

Sharp

Bosch

ZF TRW

Tung Thih

By Types:

Back Camera

Front Camera

By Applications:

Sedan

SUV

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Automotive Camera Module Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Automotive Camera Module Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Automotive Camera Module Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Automotive Camera Module Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Automotive Camera Module Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Automotive Camera Module Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Automotive Camera Module (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Automotive Camera Module Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Automotive Camera Module Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

