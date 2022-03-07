2022-2027 Global and Regional Metal Casing Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Metal Casing market was valued at 1610.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 20.8% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Metal Casing is a kind of casing used on the electronic equipment. Metal casing is mainly produced from aluminum and magnesium alloy. In this report, metal casing mainly refers to the metal casing used in Mobile phone, Ultrabook, Tablet, Digital camera, Wearable device, Movable power source and so on.Metal casing market kept growing in recent years. As many mobile phones manufacturers publish mobile phones with metal casing, metal casing market will keep in rapid development.

By Market Verdors:

Catcher

Foxconn

Waffer

Ju Teng

Pegatron

Dynacast

BYD

Everwin Precision

Dongguan Janus

Victory Precision

Tongda Group

By Types:

Stamping

Die Casting

Extrusion/ CNC

By Applications:

Mobile Phone

Ultrabook

Tablet

Digital Camera

Wearable Device

Movable Power Source

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Metal Casing Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Metal Casing Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Metal Casing Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Metal Casing Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Metal Casing Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Metal Casing Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Metal Casing (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Metal Casing Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Metal Casing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Metal Casing (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Metal Casing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

