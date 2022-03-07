2022-2027 Global and Regional Industrial Gases Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Industrial Gases market was valued at 611 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.97% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Industrial gas is a generic term for gases (liquefied gases) used widely in all industries for raw materials and intermediate materials in the manufacturing industry, or for quality improvement, energy saving and the safety in manufacturing processes. This does not include city gas (coal gas for domestic use) and LP gas that are mainly used for household energy. Medical gases used in hospitals are included among industrial gases.Industrial gases are used in a variety of purity grades and for a wide range of purposes, including food gases and medical gases. Industrial gases can make production processes safer and more cost-effective and improve product quality. They often contribute to environmental protection. Some processes and applications would even be inconceivable without the chemical properties of gases. Typical user sectors include the automotive industry, the steel industry, environmental engineering, food and beverages, construction, metallurgy, glass and ceramics, medicine and pharmaceuticals, the chemical industry, and research and development. The global industrial gases market is highly concentrated as it is mainly dominated by four giants, Linde Group, Air Liquide, Praxair, Air Products and Chemicals. However, there is news revealing that Praxair is negotiating with Linde about the merger. Once the merger is implemented, the market will become more and more concentrated.

By Market Verdors:

Linde Group

Air Liquide

Praxair

Air Products and Chemicals

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Air Water

Airgas

Messer

Yingde Gases

By Types:

Atmospheric Gas

Process Gas

By Applications:

Manufacturing

Chemical & Energy

Metals

Healthcare

Electronics

Food & Beverage

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Industrial Gases Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Industrial Gases Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Industrial Gases Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Industrial Gases Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Industrial Gases Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Industrial Gases Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Industrial Gases (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Industrial Gases Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Industrial Gases Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Industrial Gases (Volume and Value) by Application

