The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Depth of Anaesthesia Monitoring Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global depth of Anaesthesia Monitoring market, assessing the market based on its segments like application, type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 170 million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 213 million

The rising patient pool in hospitals in the United States, as well as the increasing number of procedures, are driving the expansion of this industry. The growing health consciousness and an increased need to monitor patients’ depths of general anaesthesia are propelling the market forward, as an accurate assessment of depth of anaesthesia can help in tailoring drug administration for a patient, preventing excessive anaesthetic depth and improving medical outcomes.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Aesthetic depth is the degree to which an anaesthesia drug depresses a patient’s central nervous system (CNS), based on the strength and concentration of the anaesthetic agent. Proper depth of anaesthesia happens when the medication concentrations are adequate to provide the desired effects, which can give the patient comfort while performing surgery.

By product, the market is divided into:

By device type, the market is divided into:

Modules

Bundled Devices

Standalone Devices

Others

By technology, the market is divided into:

Bispectral Index

Entropy

Patient State Index (PSI)

By end Use, the market is divided into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres and Clinics

By mode of purchase, the market is divided into:

Purchase Through GPO

Direct Purchase

The global regions for rapid self-healing gel market include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Because of advancements in anaesthetic monitoring technology, manufacturers will put new products into the market, increasing demand. Furthermore, numerous chronic illnesses necessitate anaesthesia, which has increased the requirement for depth of anaesthesia monitoring. Furthermore, a key trend boosting the industry is expanding people’s insurance coverage for surgery all around the world. The growing elderly population generates a huge pool of patients, which leads to an increase in the number of operations and, as a result, a need for general anaesthesia, which contributes to market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Medtronic PLC, GE Healthcare, Masimo Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, OSI Systems, Inc. among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

