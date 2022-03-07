2022-2027 Global and Regional Hexagonal Boron Nitride Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Hexagonal Boron Nitride market was valued at 25.63 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .81% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Hexagonal Boron Nitride (Hexagonal BN), h-BN, commonly known as white graphite, has a structure and properties similar to graphite. It has become one of the most popular dry lubricants due to its lubricating properties and inertness to molten metals and salts. And the hexagonal BN includes 3 grades: PG (Premium), SG (Standard) and CG (Custom).Hexagonal BN (h-BN) is a white powder having a scaly crystalline structure similar to that of graphite, and is a chemically stable material, giving rise to moniker “white graphite.” Hexagonal boron nitride industry concentration is not low. The top ten companies were estimated to account for 64.16% production volume market share in 2015.

The production of hexagonal BN increased from 2949 MT in 2011 to 3655 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5.52%. In the world wide, USA was the major manufacturing region, who accounted for about 35.27% production market share in the hexagonal BN industry in 2015. Saint-Gobain, Momentive, 3M, H.C.Starck and UK Abrasives are the global leading manufacturers of hexagonal BN. Different application segments of the hexagonal BN include hexagonal BN composite ceramics, industrial packaging, cubic boron nitride (CBN), paints & coatings and lubricants industry, cosmetics industry and others. Composite ceramics was the largest consumed filed of hexagonal boron nitride in 2015 with consumption volume share 29.98%.

However, paints & coatings and lubricants industry is also expected to be one of the fastest growing segments of the application market. Meanwhile, the cosmetics industry is also showing the steady growth. The global hexagonal boron nitride market was dominated by USA with largest share- 32.37%- in total volume consumption in 2015. China was another leading regional market for hexagonal boron nitride due to increase in end-use applications in the region in 2015. Europe and Japan accounted for significant share in total volume consumption of hexagonal boron nitride in 2015. Currently, HBN is more expensive. HBN prices 1MT at least in 26000USD above, on the whole, HBN has great profit margins. As technology advances, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in future too, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go on narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

However, the grade, the price of good standard HBN products remains high. We tend to believe that this industry has good prospects for development due to the rigid demand. Strong demand from various end-user industries is expected to boost the demand for h-BN in the years to come. However, high cost and complex manufacturing process is expected to be major concern for manufacturers.

By Market Verdors:

Saint-Gobain

Momentive

3M company

H.C.Starck

UK Abrasives

Denka

Henze

Showa Denko Group

Boron Compounds

Xinfukang

Qingzhou Fangyuan

DCEI

Zibo Jonye Ceramic Technologies

YingKou Liaobin

QingZhouMaTeKeChang Materials

Baoding Pengda

DANGDONG RIJIN

Eno High-Tech Material

QingZhou Longjitetao

Liaoning Pengda Technology

By Types:

Premium Grade(PG)

Standard Grade(SG)

Custom Grade(CG)

By Applications:

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Composite Ceramics

Preparation of Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

Paints & Coatings and Lubricants Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Industrial Packing

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Hexagonal Boron Nitride Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride (Volume and Value) by Application

