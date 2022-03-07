Global Pneumatic Cylinder Market To Be Driven By The Growing Government Investment For Infrastructure, In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026
The new report by Expert Market Reseach titled, ‘Global Pneumatic Cylinder Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global pneumatic cylinder market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, technology, end market, electric vehicle type, vehicle type and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.5%
Growing demand for high-speed or forced mechanical devices in a wide variety of industrial applications, as well as increased government infrastructure expenditure, are some of the major reasons driving the worldwide pneumatic cylinder market’s rapid expansion. Low maintenance costs, sanitation, and quick cylinder movement are some of the key drivers driving pneumatic cylinder use in a variety of end-user sectors.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
The pneumatic cylinder is a mechanical device that generates force in a linear movement by employing compressed gas energy. To transfer a load along a linear route, this cylinder acts on a piston within a cylinder.
By product type, the market is divided into:
- Single Acting Cylinder
- Double Acting Cylinder
Based on end-use, the industry can be segmented into:
- Construction
- Manufacturing
- Robotics
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Others
Based on end movement, the industry can be segmented into:
- Linear
- Rotary
The global regions for radiology positioning aids market include:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The worldwide pneumatic cylinder market is fueled by product innovation and technical advancements, as well as the rising prevalence of diabetes. The growing senior population is fueling the industry’s expansion. Increased government support for research is another aspect propelling the global business forward. The worldwide pneumatic cylinder market is expanding due to an increase in the number of traffic accidents and trauma injuries, as well as increased awareness initiatives about pneumatic cylinder treatment and management.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Aignep S.p.A, Stampotecnica (S. R. L.), AirTAC International Group, Airwork Pneumatic Equipment, Bosch Rexroth AG, Bonesi Pneumatik, CY.Pag. S.r.l., Emerson Electric (ASCO) & Aventics, Hafner-Pneumatik Krämer KG, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
