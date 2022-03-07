Global Potato Starch Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 3.9% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026
Potato Starch Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Potato Starch Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global potato starch market, assessing the market based on its segments like product application, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
- Historical Market Size (2020): 3.4 million tons
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.9 %
- Forecast Market Size (2026): 4.4 million tons
The growth of the global potato starch market is being driven by the growing demand from food and beverage industry owing to its widespread applications such as thickening agent, bulking ingredient, gluing agent, anti-caking ingredient, and water binder, among others. Additionally, the utilisation of potato starch in ready-to-eat food products and various pre-mixes, propels the demand further. The market is further bolstered by the demand from textile sector. Potato starch owing to its fabric stiffening properties, is finding increasing demand from the textile industries in booming economies such as China and India, thereby propelling the market further over the forecast period.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Potato starch refers to the tasteless, odourless, soft white powder obtained by crushing, washing and drying potatoes. Starch is a polysaccharide carbohydrate known for its application in food and beverage industry primarily as a thickening agent.
Based on the product, the market can be divided into:
- Native Starch
- Modified Starch
- Sweetener
The market based on application is segmented into:
- Food
- Industrial
- Others
The regional markets for potato starch include:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Regionally, Europe accounted for the largest share in the global market for potato starch over the historic period accounting for over 70 % globally. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is anticipated to follow Europe, over the forecast period, owing to the largest global share of potato cultivation in China and India. Additionally, the traditional use of potato starch in Chinese, Japanese, and other East Asian cuisines will likely bolster the regional growth. Moreover, North America is also projected to show significant growth and attain a significant share owing to the increasing demand from fast food sector.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Cargill, Incorporated, Tereos, Roquette Frères, Avebe, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Emsland Group, Novidon, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
