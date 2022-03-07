Global Bed Monitoring System And Baby Monitoring System Market To Be Driven By Increasing Investment In Healthcare Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Bed Monitoring System and Baby Monitoring System Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global bed monitoring system and baby monitoring system market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bed-monitoring-system-and-baby-monitoring-system-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 8%

The rising number of patients, increasing elderly population, and growth in healthcare expenditure are propelling the market for bed monitoring systems. Furthermore, the growing number of nuclear families has also enabled parents to use baby monitoring systems. Also, the increasing concern among people for monitoring their sleep patterns would drive the market for sleep monitoring systems. Considering the end-use of these systems, homecare settings would likely grow at the fastest pace, driven by increasing disposable income and rising awareness about maintenance of health among people. The growing adoption of monitoring devices around the globe would further fuel the market in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The baby monitoring system is used by parents/guardians to keep an eye on their children. A baby monitor is a radio system that is used to remotely listen to the sounds made by a baby. On the other hand, a bed monitoring system helps in monitoring of daily activity patterns of patients/persons on the bed.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bed-monitoring-system-and-baby-monitoring-system-market

Based on the type of monitoring system, the market has been segmented as:

Bedsore Monitoring

Baby Monitoring

Elderly Monitoring

Sleep Monitoring

Others

Based on the end-use of monitoring systems, the global bed monitoring system and baby monitoring system market has also been segmented as:

Homecare Settings

Hospitals

Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities

Market Trends

Considering the growth potential of baby monitoring systems, market players are extensively involved in research and development activities to develop and launch new products. For instance, Vacos launched a hack-proof baby monitor that helps parents monitor their babies, remotely. Another player, Miku launched the “Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor” that helps parents to track baby’s sleep patterns and breathing without any physical contact.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Early Sense, EMFIT, Eight Sleep, Smart Caregiver Corporation, Wellsense, Tekscan, Lenovo Group, and Sleep Number Corporation. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More Reports:

Global Artificial Lift Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/artificial-lift-market

Global Radiodermatitis Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/radiodermatitis-market

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automated-guided-vehicle-market

Global Injection Moulding Machine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/injection-moulding-machine-market

Global Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/power-over-ethernet-lighting-market

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you with Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.