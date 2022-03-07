Global Beer Processing Market To Be Driven By Increasing Popularity Of Beer As A Casual Beverage Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Beer Processing Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global beer processing market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 676 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

Globally, the beer processing market is being pushed by a rise of small breweries in the market and the increasing consumption of non-alcoholic lagers.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Beer processing is the combination and refining of different ingredients in varied proportions. Beer is majorly brewed using four basic ingredients, water, cereal grains, hops and yeast which are fermented for a specific period of time. Fruits and herbs are also added according to the flavor required.

Based on type, the market can be broadly divided into:

Lager

Specialty Beer

Ale and Stout

Low Alcohol Beer

The beer processing market can be broadly divided based on its distribution channel segments into:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Food Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

On the Basis of region, the market can be divided into:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Globally, the beer processing market has been showing significant growth on account of the rising popularity of low alcohol beverages and increasing disposable income. There has also been an uptrend in the preference for organic and naturally brewed beers which has boosted the market growth. Rising product innovations by the manufacturers and the number of craft breweries such as brewpubs and microbreweries will further boost the market growth. COVID-19 pandemic halted growth in the food and beverage industry, however, the market is expected to show a significant growth rate as social restrictions will reduce in the forecasted period. Maintenance and Energy costs involved with the market are expected to hamper growth for the market. Asia- Pacific region is expected to have the largest market share in the beer processing market due to high consumption of beer in the region.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Anheuser Busch Inbev Nv (BUD), Heineken, Carlsberg Group, Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC), Asahi Group Holdings, Tsingtao Brewery Group, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

