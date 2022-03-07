Global Dental Lasers Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand In The Dental Treatment Sector, Due To Increasing Number Of Dental Disorders In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Dental Lasers Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global dental lasers market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.2%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 272.4 million

The rising prevalence of dental diseases among a vast population, along with increased knowledge about oral hygiene, is driving the expansion. Furthermore, advancements in diagnosis and treatment technology for oral diseases are expected to drive the market. There are numerous advantages to using dental lasers, such as greater patient convenience due to decreased post-operative discomfort, bleeding, and morbidity, which are propelling the dental lasers’ market forward.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Dental lasers are machines producing a narrow light beam that is used in a dental treatment operation to remove or shape tissue. Dental lasers are also used to repair damaged fillings.

By product, the market is divided into:

All Tissue

Soft Tissue

Dental Welding Laser

Based on application, the industry can be segmented into:

Conservative Dentistry

Endodontic Treatment

Oral Surgery

Implantology

Peri-Implantitis

Periodontics

Tooth Whitening

Based on end-use, the industry can be segmented into:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

The global regions for radiology positioning aids market include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growing awareness of oral hygiene is driving market expansion. During dental surgery, dental lasers emit light to remove or shape tissues. The market is also projected to increase throughout the forecast period due to the least invasive nature of dental lasers. The dental lasers industry is also projected to benefit from lower dental laser treatment costs as the government-funded health insurance. Dental laser machine technical advances that result in price reductions are likely to help market expansion. The benefits of utilising laser dentistry, such as reduced bleeding and the need for sutures, are expected to drive demand even higher. Along with this, it will assist to minimise anesthetic use and shortening procedure times, which would increase the market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Biolase, Inc., FOTONA D.D., Laserstar Technology, Dentsply Sirona, IPG Photonics Corporation, DENTAURUM GmbH & Co.KG., ElettroLaser Srl., Danaher Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

