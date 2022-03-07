Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) market was valued at 3914.26 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.59% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a high-density rubber that is very durable. EPDM has some characteristics that make it especially suitable for gaskets, electrical insulation and lamination. EPDM can be finished to an extremely smooth surface. EPDM has great resistance to abrasives, tearing, solvents and high temperatures. EPDM has excellent flexibility at high and low temperatures.The industry concentration of EPDM is very high. Leading players in Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) industry are Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW and JSR/Kumho. Lanxess is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 26%. The top four companies occupied about 65% production share of the market. North America is the dominate producer of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), accounting for about 35% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 24%.

By Market Verdors:

Lanxess

ExxonMobil

DOW

SK Chemical

JSR/Kumho

Sumitomo

Lion Elastomers

MITSUI

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

SABIC

Eni (Polimeri Europa)

SSME

Jilin Xingyun Chemical

By Types:

Solution Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization

By Applications:

Automotive Industry

Building & Construction

Wires & Cables

