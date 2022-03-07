Medical Membrane Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical Membrane Devices
Membrane technology carries major significance in medical applications, especially in a number of life-saving treatment procedures. A membrane is usually made from organic polymers or inorganic materials such as metals, ceramics and glass. Medical membranes are most frequently used in drug delivery procedures, tissue regeneration, artificial organs, diagnostic devices, medical devices coatings, and bioseparations.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Membrane Devices in global, including the following market information:
- Global Medical Membrane Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Medical Membrane Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Medical Membrane Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Membrane Devices market was valued at 25480 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 30660 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dialyzers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Membrane Devices include 3M, Abbott Laboratories, Aethlon Medical, Agilent Technologies, Asahi Kasei Medical, Baxter International, Becton, Dickinson, B. Braun Medical and Cantel Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Membrane Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Membrane Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Membrane Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Dialyzers
- Blood Oxygenators
- IV Filters
- Blood Microfilters
- Blood/Apheresis Filters
- Other
Global Medical Membrane Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Membrane Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Respiratory Diseases
- Renal Disorders
- Other
Global Medical Membrane Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Membrane Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Membrane Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Membrane Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical Membrane Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Medical Membrane Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Abbott Laboratories
- Aethlon Medical
- Agilent Technologies
- Asahi Kasei Medical
- Baxter International
- Becton, Dickinson
- B. Braun Medical
- Cantel Medical
- Fresenius Group
- W. L. Gore & Associates
- Roche
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kimberly-Clark
- Medtronic
- EMD Millipore
- Sartorius AG
- Pall Corporation
- Thermo Fisher
- Siemens
- GenBio
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Membrane Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Membrane Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Membrane Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Membrane Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Membrane Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Membrane Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Membrane Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Membrane Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Membrane Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Membrane Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Membrane Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Membrane Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Membrane Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Membrane Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Membrane Devices Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Membrane Devices Companies
4 S
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Medical Membrane Devices Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Global and China Medical Membrane Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global MEDICAL MEMBRANE DEVICES Assessment, With Major Companies Analysis, Regional Analysis, Breakdown Data by Application/Type