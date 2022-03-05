Rigid-flex PCB Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Rigid-flex PCB market was valued at 1809.75 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.54% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Rigid flex circuits are a hybrid structure of rigid and flexible PCBs. Rigid and flexible circuits are integrated into a unitary interconnection structure to gain special advantages. The structures can vary widely in terms of materials and layout but in general, the most common materials are polyimide for the flexible circuit portions and FR4 or polyimide laminates for the rigid portionsIn the global Rigid-flex PCB market, Nippon Mektron proudly ranks top in market share, product line, successful applications, industrial coverage, service network, and transfer capability. China holds the major share in the Rigid-flex PCB market, with a share close to 50%, and the trend is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Nippon Mektron

Unimicron

Young Poong Group

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Nanya PCB

Compeq

Ibiden

TTM

Shennan Circuits

CMK Corporation

Kingboard

AT&S

Redboard

Wuzhu Group

NCAB Group

By Types:

Single Layer

Double Layer

Multi-Layer

By Applications:

Military and Aerospace

Medical

Consumer Devices

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Rigid-flex PCB Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Rigid-flex PCB Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Rigid-flex PCB Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Rigid-flex PCB Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Rigid-flex PCB Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Rigid-flex PCB Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Rigid-flex PCB (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Rigid-flex PCB Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Rigid-flex PCB Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Rigid-flex PCB (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Rigid-flex PCB Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

