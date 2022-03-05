RFID Reader Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global RFID Reader market was valued at 152.12 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 15.38% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An RFID reader, also known as an interrogator, is a device that provides the connection between the tag data and the enterprise system software that needs the information. The reader communicates with tags that are within its field of operation, performing any number of tasks including simple continuous inventorying, filtering (searching for tags that meet certain criteria), writing (or encoding) to select tags, etc.The reader uses an attached antenna to capture data from tags. It then passes the data to a computer for processing. Just like RFID tags, there are many different sizes and types of RFID readers. Readers can be affixed in a stationary position in a store or factory, or integrated into a mobile device such as a portable, handheld scanner. Readers can also be embedded in electronic equipment or devices, and in vehicles. The Major regions to produce RFID Reader are North America, Europe and China. North America is the largest production in volume (production share 39.30% in 2016). RFID Reader is mainly produced by Honeywell, Datalogic and Zebra. And these companies totally occupied above 41.52% market share by sale value in 2016. Along with the automotive production and ownership, North America, EU, Asia-Pacific are major consumption regions in RFID Reader market. The largest consumption region is North America, accounting for 35.52% market share in 2016 by consumption volume. Asia-Pacific is a promising region to be the fastest developing consumption region in the next few years. Although sales of RFID Reader brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high and the automotive industry supply chain is rather closed. Therefore, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the RFID Reader field hastily.

By Market Verdors:

Honeywell

Datalogic

Zebra

Impinj

Fieg?Electronics

Unitech

ThingMagic

TSL

Alien?Technology

Mojix

AWID

Cipher?Lab

Invengo Technology

Sense Technology

Chafon group

CSL

Chinareader

By Types:

LF RFID Reader

HF RFID Reader

UHF RFID Reader

MW RFID Reader

By Applications:

Government

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Automotive

Manufacturing

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global RFID Reader Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global RFID Reader Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global RFID Reader Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global RFID Reader Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: RFID Reader Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global RFID Reader Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global RFID Reader (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global RFID Reader Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global RFID Reader Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global RFID Reader (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global RFID Reader Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

