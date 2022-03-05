Image Sensors Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Image Sensors market was valued at 106.9 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.31% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An image sensor or imaging sensor is a sensor that detects and conveys the information that constitutes an image. It does so by converting the variable attenuation of light waves (as they pass through or reflect off objects) into signals, small bursts of current that convey the information. The waves can be light or other electromagnetic radiation. Image sensors are used in electronic imaging devices of both analog and digital types, which include digital cameras, camera modules, medical imaging equipment, night vision equipment such as thermal imaging devices, radar, sonar, and others. As technology changes, digital imaging tends to replace analog imaging.Continuous innovations and improvements in the CMOS imaging technology, design, and fabrication are one of the major trends observed in the image sensors market in recent years. Although a common process of optimizing trade-offs between limiters is the integration of the circuit design, CMOS imaging technology designers are delivering products with performance that is truly compelling for machine vision applications. Recent advancements in the CMOS technology have significantly improved signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) levels in high-speed machine vision applications, outmatching the CCD technology in terms of functionality, performance, and cost. The growth of the image sensors market is strongly backed by the major players manufacturing low-power and compact image sensing devices. For instance, in July 2017, Sony Corporation, a global player in the image sensors market, launched the a9 digital camera with the world`s first 35 mm, full-frame stacked CMOS sensor and 24.2-megapixel (MP) resolution. The new launch, a9, offers capabilities such as blackout-free shooting at up to 20 frames per second, tracking 60 AF/AE calculations per second, and a shutter speed of up to 1/32,000 second. Similarly, Canon Inc., in June 2017, launched EOS 200D, an addition to the company`s EOS DSLR range. The new addition is equipped with a compact high-resolution 24.2-MP advanced photo system type-C (APS-C) size CMOS sensor. The limitation of CCD-based image sensing devices is the integration of analog components that require more electronic circuitry outside the sensor and consume up to 100 times more power than their equivalent CMOS-based devices. The temperature inside the camera needs to be low, as high temperature increases interference inside the camera system. Increased power consumption leads to heating issues in cameras, which negatively impact the image quality besides increasing the cost of the product. This is one of the major roadblocks to the growth of the image sensors market.

By Market Verdors:

Sony Semiconductors

Samsung Semiconductor

OmniVision

ON Semiconductor

Canon

Panasonic

SK Hynix

STMicroelectronics

Teledyne Technologies

Hamamatsu

Infineon Technologies

CMOSIS

By Types:

CMOS Image Sensor

CCD Image Sensor

By Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Medical Electronics

Avionics

Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

