Vehicle Battery Technology Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Vehicle Battery Technology market was valued at 510.57 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.35% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A battery is a rechargeable battery that supplies electric energy to vehicle. This report analyzed the Battery Technology that applied in the Vehicle battery manufacturer.Batteries are classified by chemistry, and the most common are lead, lithium and nickel-based. Lead acid stands its ground as being a robust and economical power source for bulk use and hence is predominant technology for manufacturing storage batteries. Li-ion is the battery of choice for Electric Vehicles. Lead acid batteries are the most commonly used type. Large-scale availability of batteries in various sizes and specifications along with high current level is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Lead acid batteries are relatively cheaper as compared to other batteries and can be manufactured with relatively lower technology equipment, which in turn is projected to keep their demand high through 2025. On the other hand, the lithium-ion batteries segment is expected to post the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing sales of vehicles and favorable government initiatives in developing economies such as India, China, Vietnam, and Mexico are likely to provide a fillip to the automotive battery market over the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Johnson Controls

Chaowei Power

GS Yuasa

Exide Technologies

CATL

East Penn Manufacturing

BYD

Panasonic

PEVE

EnerSys

OptimumNano

Camel

Exide Industries

LG Chem

GuoXuan

FIAMM

SAMSUNG SDI

Fengfan

Amara Raja Batteries

AESC

Lishen

Hitachi

Banner Batteries

By Types:

Lead-acid Battery

Lithium-ion Battery

By Applications:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Industrial Vehicles

Recreational/Recreational Vehicles

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Vehicle Battery Technology Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Vehicle Battery Technology Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Vehicle Battery Technology Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Vehicle Battery Technology Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Vehicle Battery Technology Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Vehicle Battery Technology Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Vehicle Battery Technology (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Vehicle Battery Technology Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Vehicle Battery Technology Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

