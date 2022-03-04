Passive Dosimeters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Passive Dosimeters in global, including the following market information:

Global Passive Dosimeters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Passive Dosimeters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Passive Dosimeters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Passive Dosimeters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Optically Stimulated Luminescence (OSL) Dosimeters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Passive Dosimeters include Landauer, Mirion, Ludlum, Thermo Fisher, Radiation Detection Company, Biodex Medical Systems, Arrow-Tech, Unfors Raysafe and Amray and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Passive Dosimeters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Passive Dosimeters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Passive Dosimeters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Optically Stimulated Luminescence (OSL) Dosimeters

Thermoluminescent Dosimeters (TLD)

Other

Global Passive Dosimeters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Passive Dosimeters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

Global Passive Dosimeters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Passive Dosimeters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Passive Dosimeters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Passive Dosimeters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Passive Dosimeters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Passive Dosimeters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Landauer

Mirion

Ludlum

Thermo Fisher

Radiation Detection Company

Biodex Medical Systems

Arrow-Tech

Unfors Raysafe

Amray

Infab

