Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners in global, including the following market information:

Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners companies in 2021 (%)

The global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Full-Ring Pet Scanner Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Toshiba Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems and Sunny Medical Equipment, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Full-Ring Pet Scanner

Partial-Ring Pet Scanner

Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Centers

Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Toshiba Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Fujifilm Corporation

Neusoft Medical Systems

Sunny Medical Equipment

Nanjing Foinoe Co

Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech

Mindray Medical International

Shenzhen Anke High-Tech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

