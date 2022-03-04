Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners
This report contains market size and forecasts of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners in global, including the following market information:
- Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners companies in 2021 (%)
The global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Full-Ring Pet Scanner Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Toshiba Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems and Sunny Medical Equipment, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Full-Ring Pet Scanner
- Partial-Ring Pet Scanner
Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Research Centers
Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GE Healthcare
- Siemens Healthineers
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Toshiba Corporation
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Hitachi Medical Corporation
- Fujifilm Corporation
- Neusoft Medical Systems
- Sunny Medical Equipment
- Nanjing Foinoe Co
- Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech
- Mindray Medical International
- Shenzhen Anke High-Tech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Product Ty
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414