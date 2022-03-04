Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pediatric Interventional Cardiology in Global, including the following market information:

Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology market was valued at 1254.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1751.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Patent Ductus Arteriosus Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pediatric Interventional Cardiology include Medtronic, Abbott, Gore Medical, Johnson and Johnson, Boston Scientific, Edward LifeSciences, Abbott Vascular, GE Healthcare and Siemens Healthcare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Pediatric Interventional Cardiology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Patent Ductus Arteriosus

Left Atrial Appendage

Aortic Valve

Pulmonary Valve

Other

Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pediatric Interventional Cardiology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pediatric Interventional Cardiology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

Abbott

Gore Medical

Johnson and Johnson

Boston Scientific

Edward LifeSciences

Abbott Vascular

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Biotronic

Terumo Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pediatric Intervention

