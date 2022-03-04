Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester in global, including the following market information:

Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

24-50 kHz Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester include Controls S.p.A, Roop Telsonic, Stanlay, Canopus Instruments, Proceq Group, Impact Test Equipment, James Instruments, Qualitest International and Olson Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

24-50 kHz

50-100 kHz

100-150 kHz

Above 150 kHz

Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Infrastructure and Construction Testing

Material Science and research

Others

Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Controls S.p.A

Roop Telsonic

Stanlay

Canopus Instruments

Proceq Group

Impact Test Equipment

James Instruments

Qualitest International

Olson Instruments

Aimil Ltd

Humboldt Mfg

Novotest

Mitech

Cygnus Instruments

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Players in Global Market

