Heat Shrinkable Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Shrinkable Film in global, including the following market information:

Global Heat Shrinkable Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Heat Shrinkable Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Heat Shrinkable Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global Heat Shrinkable Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PVC Heat Shrinkable Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Heat Shrinkable Film include Allen Plastic Industries, Bonset America Corporation (CI Takiron), Toyo Heisei Polymer, Mitsubishi Chemical, Sealed Air, Web Plastics Company, Propak Industries and Now Plastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Heat Shrinkable Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Heat Shrinkable Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Heat Shrinkable Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PVC Heat Shrinkable Film

OPS Heat Shrinkable Film

PETG Heat Shrinkable Film

Others

Global Heat Shrinkable Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Heat Shrinkable Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Industrial Packaging

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Goods

Others

Global Heat Shrinkable Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Heat Shrinkable Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heat Shrinkable Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heat Shrinkable Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Heat Shrinkable Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Heat Shrinkable Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Allen Plastic Industries

Bonset America Corporation (CI Takiron)

Toyo Heisei Polymer

Mitsubishi Chemical

Sealed Air

Web Plastics Company

Propak Industries

Now Plastics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heat Shrinkable Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Heat Shrinkable Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Heat Shrinkable Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Heat Shrinkable Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Heat Shrinkable Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Heat Shrinkable Film Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heat Shrinkable Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Heat Shrinkable Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Heat Shrinkable Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Heat Shrinkable Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Heat Shrinkable Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heat Shrinkable Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Heat Shrinkable Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Shrinkable Film Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heat Shrinkable Film Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Shrinkable Film Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

