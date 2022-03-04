Heat Shrinkable Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Heat Shrinkable Film
This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Shrinkable Film in global, including the following market information:
- Global Heat Shrinkable Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Heat Shrinkable Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
- Global top five Heat Shrinkable Film companies in 2021 (%)
The global Heat Shrinkable Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PVC Heat Shrinkable Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Heat Shrinkable Film include Allen Plastic Industries, Bonset America Corporation (CI Takiron), Toyo Heisei Polymer, Mitsubishi Chemical, Sealed Air, Web Plastics Company, Propak Industries and Now Plastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Heat Shrinkable Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Heat Shrinkable Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Heat Shrinkable Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PVC Heat Shrinkable Film
- OPS Heat Shrinkable Film
- PETG Heat Shrinkable Film
- Others
Global Heat Shrinkable Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Heat Shrinkable Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food & Beverage
- Industrial Packaging
- Pharmaceutical
- Consumer Goods
- Others
Global Heat Shrinkable Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Heat Shrinkable Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Heat Shrinkable Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Heat Shrinkable Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Heat Shrinkable Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
- Key companies Heat Shrinkable Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Allen Plastic Industries
- Bonset America Corporation (CI Takiron)
- Toyo Heisei Polymer
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Sealed Air
- Web Plastics Company
- Propak Industries
- Now Plastics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heat Shrinkable Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Heat Shrinkable Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Heat Shrinkable Film Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Heat Shrinkable Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Heat Shrinkable Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Heat Shrinkable Film Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Heat Shrinkable Film Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Heat Shrinkable Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Heat Shrinkable Film Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Heat Shrinkable Film Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Heat Shrinkable Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heat Shrinkable Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Heat Shrinkable Film Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Shrinkable Film Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heat Shrinkable Film Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Shrinkable Film Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
