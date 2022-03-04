Screw Closures Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Screw Closures in global, including the following market information:

Global Screw Closures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Screw Closures Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Screw Closures companies in 2021 (%)

The global Screw Closures market was valued at 24490 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29470 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

LDPE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Screw Closures include Amcor, RPC Group, Berry Global, Closure Systems International, Aptar Group, Silgan Plastics, CL Smith, O. Berk and Alpha Packaging, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Screw Closures manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Screw Closures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Screw Closures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

LDPE

HDPE

Polypropylene

Metal

Others

Global Screw Closures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Screw Closures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

Global Screw Closures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Screw Closures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Screw Closures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Screw Closures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Screw Closures sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Screw Closures sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amcor

RPC Group

Berry Global

Closure Systems International

Aptar Group

Silgan Plastics

CL Smith

O. Berk

Alpha Packaging

Bericap GmbH

Weener Plastics Group

Blackhawk Molding

Georg MENSHEN GmbH

Mold-Rite Plastics

Comar LLC

