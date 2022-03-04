Screw Closures Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Screw Closures
This report contains market size and forecasts of Screw Closures in global, including the following market information:
- Global Screw Closures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Screw Closures Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
- Global top five Screw Closures companies in 2021 (%)
The global Screw Closures market was valued at 24490 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29470 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
LDPE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Screw Closures include Amcor, RPC Group, Berry Global, Closure Systems International, Aptar Group, Silgan Plastics, CL Smith, O. Berk and Alpha Packaging, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Screw Closures manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Screw Closures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Screw Closures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- LDPE
- HDPE
- Polypropylene
- Metal
- Others
Global Screw Closures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Screw Closures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Others
Global Screw Closures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Screw Closures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Screw Closures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Screw Closures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Screw Closures sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
- Key companies Screw Closures sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Amcor
- RPC Group
- Berry Global
- Closure Systems International
- Aptar Group
- Silgan Plastics
- CL Smith
- O. Berk
- Alpha Packaging
- Bericap GmbH
- Weener Plastics Group
- Blackhawk Molding
- Georg MENSHEN GmbH
- Mold-Rite Plastics
- Comar LLC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Screw Closures Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Screw Closures Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Screw Closures Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Screw Closures Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Screw Closures Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Screw Closures Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Screw Closures Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Screw Closures Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Screw Closures Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Screw Closures Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Screw Closures Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Screw Closures Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Screw Closures Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Screw Closures Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Screw Closures Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Screw Closures Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Screw Closures Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 LDPE
