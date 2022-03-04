Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Underground Mining Diamond Drilling in global, including the following market information:

Global Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Underground Mining Diamond Drilling companies in 2021 (%)

The global Underground Mining Diamond Drilling market was valued at 488 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 711.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rotary Drilling Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Underground Mining Diamond Drilling include VersaDrill Canada, Boart Longyear, Sandvik, Atlas Copco, Geomachine Oy, FORDIA, Zinex Mining, Sinocoredrill Group and Wuxi Geological Drilling Equipment. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Underground Mining Diamond Drilling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rotary Drilling

Wireline Drilling

Global Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Soft Rock

Hard Rock

Global Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Underground Mining Diamond Drilling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Underground Mining Diamond Drilling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Underground Mining Diamond Drilling sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Underground Mining Diamond Drilling sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

VersaDrill Canada

Boart Longyear

Sandvik

Atlas Copco

Geomachine Oy

FORDIA

Zinex Mining

Sinocoredrill Group

Wuxi Geological Drilling Equipment

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Underground Mining Diamond Drilling Players in Global Market

