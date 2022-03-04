Outdoor Clothing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Clothing in global, including the following market information:

Global Outdoor Clothing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Outdoor Clothing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Outdoor Clothing companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-outdoor-clothing-2022-2028-548

The global Outdoor Clothing market was valued at 11400 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14080 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Top Wear Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Outdoor Clothing include Adidas, Nike, Under Armour, PUMA, Mizuno, Newell Brands, Arc’teryx, VF Corporation and Columbia Sportswear, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Outdoor Clothing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Outdoor Clothing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Clothing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Top Wear

Bottom Wear

Global Outdoor Clothing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Clothing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Men

Women

Kids

Global Outdoor Clothing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Clothing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Outdoor Clothing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Outdoor Clothing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Outdoor Clothing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Outdoor Clothing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Adidas

Nike

Under Armour

PUMA

Mizuno

Newell Brands

Arc’teryx

VF Corporation

Columbia Sportswear

HanesBrands

ASICS

Patagonia

Ferrino

Fenix Outdoor

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-outdoor-clothing-2022-2028-548

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Outdoor Clothing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Outdoor Clothing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Outdoor Clothing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Outdoor Clothing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Outdoor Clothing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Outdoor Clothing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Outdoor Clothing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Outdoor Clothing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Outdoor Clothing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Outdoor Clothing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Outdoor Clothing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor Clothing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Outdoor Clothing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Clothing Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Outdoor Clothing Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Clothing Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Outdoor Clothing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Outdoor Clothing Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global and China Outdoor Clothing Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Outdoor Clothing Sales Market Report 2021

Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition