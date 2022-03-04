Dried Fruit Ingredients Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dried Fruit Ingredients
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dried Fruit Ingredients in global, including the following market information:
- Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Dried Fruit Ingredients companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dried Fruit Ingredients market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Slices & Granulates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dried Fruit Ingredients include Symrise (Diana Naturals), Givaudan (Naturex), Archer-Daniels Midland, Dohler, SunOpta, Agrana, The Green Labs, Lion Raisins and California Dried Fruit, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Dried Fruit Ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Slices & Granulates
- Powder
- Whole Dried Fruits
Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food Industry
- Beverage Industry
Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dried Fruit Ingredients revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dried Fruit Ingredients revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Dried Fruit Ingredients sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Dried Fruit Ingredients sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Symrise (Diana Naturals)
- Givaudan (Naturex)
- Archer-Daniels Midland
- Dohler
- SunOpta
- Agrana
- The Green Labs
- Lion Raisins
- California Dried Fruit
- Geobres SA
- JAB Dried Fruit Products
- Bergin Fruit and Nut
- Kiantama Oy
- Sunshine Raisin
- Traina Foods
- Bright Foods (Sunbeam Foods)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dried Fruit Ingredients Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dried Fruit Ingredients Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dried Fruit Ingredients Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dried Fruit Ingredients Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dried Fruit Ingredients Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Fruit Ingredients Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dried Fruit Ingredients Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Fruit Ingredients Companies
4 Sights by Product
