Liquid Floating Covers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Liquid Floating Covers in global, including the following market information:

Global Liquid Floating Covers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Liquid Floating Covers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Liquid Floating Covers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Liquid Floating Covers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polypropylene (PP) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Liquid Floating Covers include Industrial & Environmental Concepts (IEC), Advanced Water Treatment Technologies (AWTT), Aquatan, Raven Industries, GSE Environmental, Royal TenCate, ECC, LLC, Cooley Group and Nilex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Liquid Floating Covers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Liquid Floating Covers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Liquid Floating Covers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Others

Global Liquid Floating Covers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Liquid Floating Covers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mining Storage Ponds

Food Processing & Brewing

Chemical Treatment

Agriculture

Waste Water/Liquid Treatment

Others

Global Liquid Floating Covers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Liquid Floating Covers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Liquid Floating Covers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Liquid Floating Covers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Liquid Floating Covers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Liquid Floating Covers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Industrial & Environmental Concepts (IEC)

Advanced Water Treatment Technologies (AWTT)

Aquatan

Raven Industries

GSE Environmental

Royal TenCate

ECC, LLC

Cooley Group

Nilex

FLI France SAS

Layfield Group

Albers Alligator

GALE Pacific

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Liquid Floating Covers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Liquid Floating Covers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Liquid Floating Covers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Liquid Floating Covers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Liquid Floating Covers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Liquid Floating Covers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Liquid Floating Covers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Liquid Floating Covers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Liquid Floating Covers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Liquid Floating Covers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Liquid Floating Covers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Liquid Floating Covers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Liquid Floating Covers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Floating Covers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liquid Floating Covers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Floating Covers Companies

