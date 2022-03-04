Liquid Floating Covers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Liquid Floating Covers
This report contains market size and forecasts of Liquid Floating Covers in global, including the following market information:
- Global Liquid Floating Covers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Liquid Floating Covers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
- Global top five Liquid Floating Covers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Liquid Floating Covers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polypropylene (PP) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Liquid Floating Covers include Industrial & Environmental Concepts (IEC), Advanced Water Treatment Technologies (AWTT), Aquatan, Raven Industries, GSE Environmental, Royal TenCate, ECC, LLC, Cooley Group and Nilex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Liquid Floating Covers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Liquid Floating Covers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Liquid Floating Covers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
- High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- Others
Global Liquid Floating Covers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Liquid Floating Covers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Mining Storage Ponds
- Food Processing & Brewing
- Chemical Treatment
- Agriculture
- Waste Water/Liquid Treatment
- Others
Global Liquid Floating Covers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Liquid Floating Covers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Liquid Floating Covers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Liquid Floating Covers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Liquid Floating Covers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
- Key companies Liquid Floating Covers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Industrial & Environmental Concepts (IEC)
- Advanced Water Treatment Technologies (AWTT)
- Aquatan
- Raven Industries
- GSE Environmental
- Royal TenCate
- ECC, LLC
- Cooley Group
- Nilex
- FLI France SAS
- Layfield Group
- Albers Alligator
- GALE Pacific
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Liquid Floating Covers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Liquid Floating Covers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Liquid Floating Covers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Liquid Floating Covers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Liquid Floating Covers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Liquid Floating Covers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Liquid Floating Covers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Liquid Floating Covers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Liquid Floating Covers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Liquid Floating Covers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Liquid Floating Covers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Liquid Floating Covers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Liquid Floating Covers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Floating Covers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liquid Floating Covers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Floating Covers Companies
