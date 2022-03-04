MAD Oral Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
MAD Oral Device
This report contains market size and forecasts of MAD Oral Device in global, including the following market information:
- Global MAD Oral Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global MAD Oral Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five MAD Oral Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global MAD Oral Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
One Piece Device Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of MAD Oral Device include ResMed, SomnoMed, Tomed GmbH, OSCIMED SA, Glidewell Laboratories, SCHEU, Oasys Sleep, Aurum Group and aveoTSD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the MAD Oral Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global MAD Oral Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global MAD Oral Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- One Piece Device
- Two Piece Devices
Global MAD Oral Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global MAD Oral Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Mild to Moderate OSA
- Severe OSA
Global MAD Oral Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global MAD Oral Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies MAD Oral Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies MAD Oral Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies MAD Oral Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies MAD Oral Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ResMed
- SomnoMed
- Tomed GmbH
- OSCIMED SA
- Glidewell Laboratories
- SCHEU
- Oasys Sleep
- Aurum Group
- aveoTSD
- Keller Dental Lab
- Myerson
- Respire Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 MAD Oral Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global MAD Oral Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global MAD Oral Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global MAD Oral Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global MAD Oral Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global MAD Oral Device Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top MAD Oral Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global MAD Oral Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global MAD Oral Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global MAD Oral Device Sales by Companies
3.5 Global MAD Oral Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 MAD Oral Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers MAD Oral Device Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MAD Oral Device Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 MAD Oral Device Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 MAD Oral Device Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global MAD Oral Device Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 One Piece Dev
