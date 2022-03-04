Liner Hangers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Liner Hanger is a tool/system that is used to hang a liner in a production well. Liner is similar to casing, but it is not run through the full depth of the well, as casing is.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Liner Hangers in global, including the following market information:

Global Liner Hangers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Liner Hangers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Liner Hangers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Liner Hangers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mechanical Liner Hangers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Liner Hangers include BHGE, Schlumberger, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Weatherford International, Allamon Tool, Innovex Downhole Solutions, DEW GmbH and Packers Plus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Liner Hangers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Liner Hangers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Liner Hangers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mechanical Liner Hangers

Hydraulic Liner Hangers

Global Liner Hangers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Liner Hangers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Onshore

Offshore

Global Liner Hangers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Liner Hangers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Liner Hangers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Liner Hangers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Liner Hangers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Liner Hangers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BHGE

Schlumberger

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

Weatherford International

Allamon Tool

Innovex Downhole Solutions

DEW GmbH

Packers Plus

Saga Group

Dril-Quip (TIW Corporation)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Liner Hangers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Liner Hangers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Liner Hangers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Liner Hangers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Liner Hangers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Liner Hangers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Liner Hangers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Liner Hangers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Liner Hangers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Liner Hangers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Liner Hangers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Liner Hangers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Liner Hangers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liner Hangers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liner Hangers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liner Hangers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Liner Hangers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Mechanical Liner Hangers

