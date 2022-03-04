Bioresorbable Medical Polymer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bioresorbable Medical Polymer in global, including the following market information:

Global Bioresorbable Medical Polymer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bioresorbable Medical Polymer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Bioresorbable Medical Polymer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bioresorbable Medical Polymer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bioresorbable Medical Polymer include Evonik, Corbion, DSM, Mitsui Chemicals, PCAS, Poly-Med and KLS Martin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Bioresorbable Medical Polymer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bioresorbable Medical Polymer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bioresorbable Medical Polymer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyglycolic Acid (PGA)

Polysaccharides

Polycaprolactone (PCL)

PLGA

Global Bioresorbable Medical Polymer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bioresorbable Medical Polymer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drug Delivery

Orthopedics

Others

Global Bioresorbable Medical Polymer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bioresorbable Medical Polymer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bioresorbable Medical Polymer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bioresorbable Medical Polymer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bioresorbable Medical Polymer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Bioresorbable Medical Polymer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik

Corbion

DSM

Mitsui Chemicals

PCAS

Poly-Med

KLS Martin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bioresorbable Medical Polymer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bioresorbable Medical Polymer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bioresorbable Medical Polymer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bioresorbable Medical Polymer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bioresorbable Medical Polymer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bioresorbable Medical Polymer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bioresorbable Medical Polymer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bioresorbable Medical Polymer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bioresorbable Medical Polymer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bioresorbable Medical Polymer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bioresorbable Medical Polymer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bioresorbable Medical Polymer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bioresorbable Medical Polymer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bioresorbable Medical Polymer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bioresorbable Medical Polymer Companies

