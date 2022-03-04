Central Vascular Access Catheter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Central Vascular Access Catheter
Central Vascular Access Catheter is small, flexible tubes placed in large veins for people who require frequent access to the bloodstream.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Central Vascular Access Catheter in global, including the following market information:
- Global Central Vascular Access Catheter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Central Vascular Access Catheter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Central Vascular Access Catheter companies in 2021 (%)
The global Central Vascular Access Catheter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PICC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Central Vascular Access Catheter include Becton, Dickinson and Company, C. R. Bard, Inc., Smiths Medical, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nipro Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences, Terumo Corporation and Vygon (UK) Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Central Vascular Access Catheter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Central Vascular Access Catheter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Central Vascular Access Catheter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PICC
- Centrally Inserted Catheters (non-tunnelled and tunnelled)
- Implanted Ports
- Others
Global Central Vascular Access Catheter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Central Vascular Access Catheter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Chronic Liver Disease Patient
- Cancer Patient
- Other
Global Central Vascular Access Catheter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Central Vascular Access Catheter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Central Vascular Access Catheter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Central Vascular Access Catheter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Central Vascular Access Catheter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Central Vascular Access Catheter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- C. R. Bard, Inc.
- Smiths Medical, Inc.
- Teleflex Incorporated
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Nipro Corporation
- Edwards Lifesciences
- Terumo Corporation
- Vygon (UK) Ltd
- Ameco Medical Industries
- AngioDynamics, Inc.
- Romsons
- PRODIMED
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Central Vascular Access Catheter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Central Vascular Access Catheter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Central Vascular Access Catheter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Central Vascular Access Catheter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Central Vascular Access Catheter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Central Vascular Access Catheter Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Central Vascular Access Catheter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Central Vascular Access Catheter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Central Vascular Access Catheter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Central Vascular Access Catheter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Central Vascular Access Catheter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Central Vascular Access Catheter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Central Vascular Access Catheter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Central Vascular Access Catheter Players in Global Market
