Central Vascular Access Catheter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Central Vascular Access Catheter is small, flexible tubes placed in large veins for people who require frequent access to the bloodstream.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Central Vascular Access Catheter in global, including the following market information:

Global Central Vascular Access Catheter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Central Vascular Access Catheter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Central Vascular Access Catheter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Central Vascular Access Catheter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PICC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Central Vascular Access Catheter include Becton, Dickinson and Company, C. R. Bard, Inc., Smiths Medical, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nipro Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences, Terumo Corporation and Vygon (UK) Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Central Vascular Access Catheter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Central Vascular Access Catheter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Central Vascular Access Catheter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PICC

Centrally Inserted Catheters (non-tunnelled and tunnelled)

Implanted Ports

Others

Global Central Vascular Access Catheter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Central Vascular Access Catheter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chronic Liver Disease Patient

Cancer Patient

Other

Global Central Vascular Access Catheter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Central Vascular Access Catheter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Central Vascular Access Catheter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Central Vascular Access Catheter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Central Vascular Access Catheter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Central Vascular Access Catheter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Nipro Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences

Terumo Corporation

Vygon (UK) Ltd

Ameco Medical Industries

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Romsons

PRODIMED

